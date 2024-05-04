Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.62.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,783 shares of company stock worth $582,886 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

