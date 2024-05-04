ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. CPR Investments Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,225,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 67,390 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $9,961,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $8,492,000.

SH opened at $12.23 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

