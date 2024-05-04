Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prospect Capital worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,884,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 360,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 146,815 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,444 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -359.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

