Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By William Blair

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.