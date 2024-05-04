Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

