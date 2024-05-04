Raymond James Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 47,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 9,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 85,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

