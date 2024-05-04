Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

