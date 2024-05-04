Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 416 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.78.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,824 shares of company stock valued at $68,127,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

