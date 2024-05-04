Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Weatherford International worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

