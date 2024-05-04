Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 65 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of RH worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,696.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.15.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

