Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,966,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

