Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Up 0.5 %
ON stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
