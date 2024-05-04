Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onsemi alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.5 %

ON stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.