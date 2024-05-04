Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Coty worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 81,253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

