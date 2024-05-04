Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.83 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

