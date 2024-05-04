Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.79 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

