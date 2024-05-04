Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.