Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

