Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.03 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Primerica worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,051 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 86.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55,076 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Primerica by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,098,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $217.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.02. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

