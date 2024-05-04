Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

