Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,988 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 162,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 423,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.