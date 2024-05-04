Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hess by 77.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hess by 114.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 122,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.42.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

