Robert Bartlein Purchases 1,000 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Free Report ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWBC. TheStreet lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community West Bancshares

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.