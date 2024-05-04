Robert W. Baird Cuts EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $175.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.13.

NYSE EGP opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

