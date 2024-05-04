Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Janus International Group worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after buying an additional 1,262,994 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,260,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after purchasing an additional 873,130 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 233,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

