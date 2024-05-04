Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 243,409 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $10,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 493.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,838 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $7,326,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $74.31 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.