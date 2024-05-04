Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after acquiring an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MarketAxess by 156.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after acquiring an additional 128,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 97.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 83,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

Shares of MKTX opened at $203.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.45. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $303.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

