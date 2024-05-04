Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

