Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of ALLETE worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of ALE opened at $64.28 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

