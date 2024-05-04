Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 352.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of RPM International worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

