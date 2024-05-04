Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 119.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 296,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after buying an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,915,000 after buying an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 75.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 472,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE:FNV opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Read More
