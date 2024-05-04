Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Clarivate worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,694 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Clarivate by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,161,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,975,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,399,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,358,000 after buying an additional 2,435,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Barclays cut their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLVT

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.