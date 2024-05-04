Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 235.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Celsius worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,186,215 shares of company stock valued at $80,215,119. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

