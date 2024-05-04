Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 123,839 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Darling Ingredients worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.