Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Five Below worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.19 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

