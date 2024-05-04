Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of FTAI Aviation worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

