Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

