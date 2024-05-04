Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,297 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Chart Industries worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

