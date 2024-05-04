Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,938 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 746,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

