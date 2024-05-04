Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 342 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

