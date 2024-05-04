Scott C. Harvard Acquires 1,000 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott C. Harvard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,962.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get First National alerts:

First National Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.62). First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.58% of First National worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FXNC

About First National

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.