Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Neutral

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
Paramount Global Trading Down 14.1 %
Shares of PARAA stock opened at 22.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 13.40 and a twelve month high of 26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is 21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.82.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
