Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,399 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 258.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,321.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.47. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.