Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,030 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.38. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

