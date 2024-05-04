Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,117 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weibo by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 2,112,773 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after acquiring an additional 401,004 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Weibo by 175.6% during the third quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 620,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 75.0% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WB shares. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

