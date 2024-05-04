Signaturefd LLC Sells 798 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 37.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418,909 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,227 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

