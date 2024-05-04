Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.19 and a beta of 1.03. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

