SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

