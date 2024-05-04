State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,912 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get State Street alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in State Street by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,689,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.6 %

STT opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.