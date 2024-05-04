Sundar Subramanian Sells 584 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42.

On Friday, February 9th, Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $18,751,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 79.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.