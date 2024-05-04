Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $5.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.3% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 80,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 47.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,036,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,697,000 after acquiring an additional 333,670 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

